Shots Fired on Sherman

A woman discovers her windshield shattered after gunshots ring out in a Salina neighborhood.

Police say 38-year-old Kristina Keyser heard two distinctive shots outside her home in the 800 block of Sherman Friday night around 11:40pm.

When she stepped outside she discovered the left rear window and windshield on her 2015 Nissan Versa were shot out.

No one was injured and damage to the glass is estimated at $1,000.

A witness told officers that a dark tan, Nissan Altima drove away from the scene and could be connected to the shooting.

