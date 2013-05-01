Shoplifters Caught

Salina Police arrested two women from Wichita after finding the two in a car full of stolen items.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the search for the women began after they allegedly left Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th with a cart full of electronics on Saturday evening.

Employees told officers the two loaded up two HP desktop computers and two 40-inch TVs and walked out the door, leaving one TV in the lot because their car had no more room.

Staff watched the loaded car then pull into the nearby Olive Garden Restaurant – where police took 31-year-old Kristen Reed and 35-year-old Latrina Green into custody.

Captain Forrester says the car was jammed full of stolen electronics from other stores.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in the case.