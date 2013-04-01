Shoplifter Hits Store Employees With Car

Three Salina store employees avoided injury when they were hit by a car driven by an alleged shoplifter fleeing their business. The incident happened Tuesday morning at Ace Hardeware, located at 321 S. Broadway.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a woman entered the store at around 9:00 in the morning, carrying a purse. At around 9:40 she went to a register with items in a hand held shopping basket. She set it down, and told the clerk she needed to go retrieve something from her car.

Forrester says the woman took her purse with her, which appeared to be bulging. As she exited the store, the security alarm at the door activated.

Three employees followed the woman to her car. They stood behind it an attempt to keep her from backing up and leaving.

The woman backed up and struck the employees. She then drove forward over a parking curb and sped away.

The employees, a 23-year-old woman and two 63-year-old men, were not injured.

The woman is described as a white female, 5′ 4″ tall, with blonde hair. She was driving a white car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Police are reviewing security camera footage of the incident.