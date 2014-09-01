Shooting in Lorraine Under Investigation

A shooting in the Ellsworth County community of Lorraine is under investigation.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office they are investigating an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday night in Lorraine.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI on Thursday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. Agents and a crime scene response team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:55 p.m. Thursday the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to 242 Harry Street after neighbors called law enforcement reporting a disturbance and gunshots fired.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found an injured 55-year-old white male and a 49-year-old white female who resided at the home. It appeared that the two subjects had been involved in a confrontation that became violent.

EMS was immediately called and the male subject was flown to a Wichita hospital due to a life threatening head injury. He is currently in critical condition.

As of late Friday monring no arrests have been made. The identities of both subjects are currently being withheld pending family notifications and in order for the initial stages of the investigation to conclude.

This investigation is ongoing.

