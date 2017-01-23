UPDATE: Shooting at K-State Dorm Investigated

KSU Photo

Kansas State University authorities say that a student was hurt in an accidental shooting in a dorm room on the Manhattan campus.

According to an update Monday morning, a student was transported on Sunday night to an area hospital for injuries from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Kansas State University Police Department was called to a student’s room in Goodnow Hall at 8:10 p.m. to the report of a medical situation. On arrival, police determined the injury was related to a firearm discharge. Police also are investigating criminal charges for the 19-year-old male student involved in the incident.

University policy prohibits the possession of firearms in residence halls.

The name of the student has not been released and his last known condition was listed as stable.

