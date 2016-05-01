Sheriff’s Office Warns on Cashier’s Check Scheme

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is wanting to get the word out to the public about another scam.

Saline County Undersheriff, Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 22-year-old female who lives in Saline County, was recently selling her couch online on eBay when she was duped by a possible fake cashier’s check.

The victim was contacted by a person of the name “Bob,” who was interested in buying the sofa for $1,000 on Oct. 28. The victim was then sent a cashier’s check for $2,550 by the scammer. Out of the money sent, the victim needed to then send $1,200 to the moving company to pick up the sofa.

She then sent the money to a moving contact that is out of state, however, she has not heard of anything since doing so. The victim still has possession of the couch and contacted law enforcement on Tuesday.

Melander says the victim deposited the cashier’s check in to her account, but the check will likely come back as fake. The victim is out $1,200.

Melander reminds citizens to be wary of schemes like these, especially with the holiday’s approaching.