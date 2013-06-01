Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Shots Fired

The Saline County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible road rage incident where shots were potentially fired.

Authorities responded to the Iron Skillet restaurant on Thursday evening at 7:40 P.M. where a motorist complained of a road rage incident and claimed that shots were fired in their direction.

No one was hurt and there was no property damaged.

The incident occurred somewhere around Pleasant Hill and Tressin Roads between 6:30 and 7:40 P.M.

Authorities tell KSAL News that they are seeking a witness driving a maroon Ford truck that had at least two occupants in the vehicle during the incident and could have been involved.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as possible road rage, but it’s not clear at this time whether or not shots were actually fired.

The Saline County Sheriff’s office wants the occupants in the truck to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau.

More details as they come available.