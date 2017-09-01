Sheriff: Alcohol a Factor in Crash

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A Brookville man was transported to the hospital after his truck flipped over a guardrail and crashed early Thursday morning on K-140 Highway.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 20-year-old Harry Black was taken to Salina Regional Health Center after he drifted off the road and over corrected while westbound in his 1991 Ford F-150 and crashed near mile post #19 about 1-minute after midnight Thursday.

The truck rolled once and came to rest on its wheels.

Deputies say Black was not buckled up and was complaining of shoulder and back pain on his way to the hospital.

Sheriff Roger Soldan added that alcohol was a factor in the crash.