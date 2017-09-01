Shelter Pets Find Homes

A large crowd gathered at the adoption event. (Money Automotive Center Photo)

A first ever animal adoption event in Salina was a big success Saturday. A planned three hour event was cut short after an overwhelming response in which every dog and cat was adopted.

The Salina Animal Shelter, using a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, partnered with Subaru and Money Automotive Center to host a free adoption event. The donated funds from the ASPCA offset costs related to adoptions, including: spay/neuter surgeries, microchips and vaccinations.

The event, held at Money Automotive Center, was scheduled to go from noon until three, or until all of the animals were adopted. It took only a matter of minutes to adopt them. There were people lined up even before the event began.

According to Salina Animal Services Manager Vanessa Cowie, 16 dogs and 14 cats were adopted during the event at Money Automotive. Cowie adds that overall on Saturday there were a total of 39 adoptions. Along with the free adoption event there was also a dog and six cats adopted at the shelter, and additionally two cats were adopted at Petco. “It was a great day,” Cowie said.

Salina Animal Services will receive a $2,500 grant from the ASPCA for hosting the event. The ASPCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals.

Organizers did not know what to expect, with it being the first time an event like this was held. Everyone involved was pleasantly surprised with the overwhelming response.

The free adoption event in Salina was held in October for a reason. October is Adopt-A-Dog Month, established in 1981 as an annual event to encourage people to save lives and enhance their own lives by adopting a dog from a shelter or rescue group.

