Shawn Colvin Coming to Salina

KSAL Staff - May 31, 2017 5:14 pm

Another Grammy winning singer / songwriter is coming to Salina. Shawn Colvin is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Among her accomplishments Colvin has won three Grammy Awards, released eleven albums, written a critically acclaimed memoir, maintained a non-stop national and international touring schedule, appeared on countless television and radio programs, had her songs featured in major motion pictures, and created a remarkable canon of work.

This fall Colvin she will hit the road with the A Few Small Repairs 20th Anniversary Tour. Her first major tour with a full band since the album’s original release, the seven-week cross-country jaunt runs from September 30 through November 19 and will showcase Shawn performing the album in its entirety alongside a variety of hits, personal favorites and surprises from her repertoire. Multi-instrumentalist-singer Larry Campbell & his wife singer-guitarist Teresa Williams will support all dates in addition to appearing in the band.

Shawn Colvin will perform at the Stiefel on Sunday, October 22nd. Tickets start at $42 and go on sale this Friday.

 

