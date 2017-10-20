Share High School Gameday Preview: 10/20

Ahhhh.

It’s rivalry week for four teams in Saline County while many teams across Kansas are looking to punch tickets to the postseason.

Get excited for tonight’s action with these tiny previews. For more, you can catch High School Gameday from 6 to 6:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Following tonight’s action, tune in to the RE/MAX Advantage Realtors Scoreboard Show from 10 to 11, also on 1150 KSAL.

Not only can you listen to these games on the radio, but you can find them online at KSAL.com. Just go to the top and pick the appropriate station.

AND IN AWESOME NEWS, we have a new app for your mobile devices! Search for the Rocking M Media app in the Google Play store or iTunes. It’s extremely easy to bounce from game to game.

Salina Central (0-7) vs Salina South (1-6) on 1150 KSAL & Y93.7

It’s the 54th meeting between the two schools. Central holds a 31-22 series advantage, but the Cougars have won the last six games. The largest win streak is seven, set by the Mustangs from 1991 to 1997. Central is coming off a 39-14 loss to Maize. Quarterback Brogen Richardson was efficient, completing 12 of his 18 passes. Running back Taylon Peters continues to gain strength and should get a steady dosage of runs tonight. South lost to Derby last week 59-14. The game is important for many reasons, but perhaps it’s most important for the Cougars. A win would do wonders for seeding purposes in the Class 5A West bracket. The stout defense is ready for the latest edition of the Battle for the Mayor’s Cup.

Ell-Saline (6-0) at Sacred Heart (1-6) on FM 104.9 & Real Country 101.7

Here’s the other giant showdown in Saline County. Ell-Saline received a bit of a scare last week versus Republic County. The Cards were down by a point at the half, but turned things around in the final two frames to keep their perfect season rolling. Sacred Heart is looking to bounce back after a large loss to Smith Center. In the Knights’ past two games, they have been outscored 128-0. Still, anything can happen in rivalry showdowns and I can’t wait to see what takes place at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Chapman (1-6) at Smoky Valley (6-1) on 95.5 The Rock

Smoky Valley is on a warpath. The Vikings have won five straight after opening district play with a 36-0 blanking of Rock Creek. In the last five quarters of work, the Vikes have outscored opponents 58-0. If Smoky Valley gets the win tonight, that could set up a showdown for the district title next week versus Clay Center. Chapman is trying to spoil that after a 48-8 defeat to Clay Center a week ago. The Fighting Irish had some close losses, but they have lost five in-a-row.

Minneapolis (2-5) at Marysville (6-1) on 92.7 The New Zoo

The schedule certainly doesn’t get any easier for the Minneapolis Lions. Minneapolis started the district slate with a 53-0 loss to Riley County. This might be the toughest district in Class 3A. The other three schools (RC, Marysville & Beloit) are a combined 17-4 this season. Back in week four, the Bulldogs dropped their first loss, being edged 22-16 by Concordia. Since then, Marysville has rattled off three-straight wins, including a 56-28 blowout over Beloit.

Hays (2-5) at Abilene (2-5) on The General 1560 KABI

This is a HUGE game. Both teams are 0-1 in the district. Abilene lost in a heartbreaker last Friday. Wamego went for the win instead of the tie in overtime and the Red Raiders nipped the Cowboys 28-27. Abilene has McPherson next week and if the Cowboys want to stay alive, they’ll have to get it done tonight. Hays didn’t have much success versus McPherson, falling 48-6. The Indians do have a marquee win over Great Bend, but have dropped four-straight. Should be a fun matchup.