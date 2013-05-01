Several Belongings Stolen From Man’s Vehicle

Salina Police are in search for items taken out of vehicle at 2300 block of Georgetown.

The burglary occurred between October 17th at 10:30 p.m. and October 18th at 10 am. at 2369 Georgetown.

Capt. Paul Forrester says that the victim, 72-year-old Ashish Ghosh Hajra, checked his 1997 Toyota Tacoma parked in front of the home and found that a couple items were missing from the truck.

Forrester says that Microsoft Surface Book and an Alienware laptop were taken from the vehicle.

Ghosh Hajra said that he noticed an empty Mountain Dew bottle near his back tire that was not there before which led the man to become suspicious.

The missing property is valued at $11,000.