Most Wanted Arrest

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and one of them has been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The September list went online Saturday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Philip Hamilton has been arrested. He was wanted for a felony probation violation for criminal damage to property and for criminal trespass

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,600 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Complete List of Salina’s Most Wanted

