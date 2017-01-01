Sedgwick County prosecutor retires after over 30-year career

A Sedgwick County's chief deputy district attorney is retiring after more than three decades of prosecuting local criminal cases.

The Wichita Eagle reports that in her current role, 59-year-old Kim Parker has supervised and managed dozens of attorneys, investigators and legal support staff members as well as acted as lead counsel in more than 200 jury trials.

She helped send some of Wichita’s most notorious criminals to prison and to death row. For example, she convinced a jury to give death sentences to Jonathan and Reginald Carr, who sexually assaulted, robbed and shot five people execution-style in a snowy field as part of a multiday rampage in December 2000.

Parker has worked under three Sedgwick County district attorneys since 1982. Her last day of duty is Friday.