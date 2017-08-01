Scary Time For Pets

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has some tips on keeping pets safe this Halloween.

The ASPCA is telling pet owners to be sure and keep candy away from pets. Chocolate is especially dangerous for cats and dogs.

Be careful when putting costumes on pets. Make sure the animals can still breathe, and bark or meow while wearing the outfit.

The ASPCA also says pets should be kept easily identifiable with a collar and identification tag. With lots of visitors coming to the door, there’s a greater chance that pets will escape, and an identifying tag could be life-saving for a lost pet.

