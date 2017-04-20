Saturday Street Eats & Beats

The Salina Area Young Professionals are planning an event that features stellar food, rockin’ bands, and great community. The 2nd Annual Street Eats & Beats festival in Downtown Salina is this Saturday from 4-10 PM in Campbell Plaza.

In addition to the local music and seven food trucks, this year the event will expand to include many more children’s activities throughout the night.

Trucks include Fun Foods, Umami Bowl Food Truck, Porky’z Taquitoz, Brickhouse BBQ, Lil’Bit Gourmet Burgers, There’s No Taste Like Home Food Truck, and Songbird Juice Co. Coop’s Pizzeria will also be serving in their restaurant!

Admission into the concert is a suggested donation of $5. All other activities have no entry suggestion and are open to the entire community.

The event is made possible largely through the Horizons Grant Program in Salina Arts and Humanities.