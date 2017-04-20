Saturday Storms Could Develop
KSAL Staff - April 15, 2017 10:31 am
Easter weekend severe weather is a possibility.
According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards, with heavy rain and minor flooding possible Saturday night across southern Kansas as storms consolidate into a large complex.
