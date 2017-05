A fireworks display will light up east Salina Saturday night.

The Saline County Commission approved a permit for a fireworks display to take place on Saturday at the Salina Country Club 2101 E. Country Club Road. This display will occur around 9:30pm and will last between 8 and 10 minutes.

Residents in the area should be aware of the display and that all proper permissions have been obtained to allow the fireworks display.