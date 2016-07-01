Saline County Tax Deadline Approaching

A Saline County tax deadline is approaching.

According to the Saline County Treasurer’s office, the 2017 Tax Statements for real-estate and personal property will be mailed out around November 22nd.

First half tax is Due December 20th. Second half tax is due May 10th, 2018. They will not be mailing out a statement regarding second half taxes.

If you fail to receive a statement please contact the Saline County Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860 or you can email SC.Treasurer@saline.org

