Saline County Officials Sworn-In

New Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is sworn-in.

It was a smooth transition of power in Saline County Monday morning. County officials who won election in November were sworn into office in Saline County District Court by Judge Patrick Thompson.

For the first time since the 1970s Republicans hold every elected office in Saline County. A half dozen new faces taking office, including four new Saline County Commissioners.

New additions to the Saline County Commission sworn in on Monday include Robert Vidricksen, Rodger Sparks, James Weese, and Mike White. They are taking the place of outgoing commissioners John Price, Jim Gile, Dave Smith, and Luci Larson.

New Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss was sworn in, taking over for Don Merriman.

Roger Soldan was sworn-in as Saline County Sheriff, taking over Glen Kochanowski.

Those who won re-election were also sworn-in Monday. They include Saline County Attorney Ellen Mitchell, Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois, and Saline County Register of Deeds Rebecca Seeman.

As soon as the incoming County Commissioners were sworn in, Commissioners went to their offices and met briefly.

Monte Shadwick, representing Saline County’s 1st commission district, will continue as Commission Chair. This is the third year he will serve in that position.

Robert Vidrickson, representing the 2nd commission district, will serve as Vice-Chair.

Rodger Sparks, representing the 3rd commission district, will serve as Secretary.

A chain of succession, like that used by the Salina City Commission will be implemented. So, the plan is that in 2018, Vidrickson will serve as the Chair; Sparks as the Vice Chair; and Weese as the Secretary.

Shadwick said that starting with Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Commission will begun discussions on commissioner salaries and the processes they will use to conduct county business.

The four in-coming commissioners have plans to attend a two-day training for county commissioners in Topeka.