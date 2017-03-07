Saline County Firefighters Aiding Wildfire Battle

Saline County firefighters have been helping in the fight against multiple wildfires in Central Kansas.

Director of Emergency Management, Hannah Stambaugh told Saline County Commissioners on Tuesday that area rural fire districts are helping fight grass fires near Hutchinson.

On Sunday, a truck from RFD#5 and another truck from RFD#7 responded to a call for assistance. On, Monday, two trucks responded. Today, a water truck from RFD #1 responded.

Stambaugh said rural fire fighting resources “in the State are stretched thin” and that the National Guard has been activated. Some residents in/near Hutchinson and Wilson were evacuated Monday.

Stambaugh said the smoke that was in Saline County Monday had come from fires in Hutchinson, Wilson, and Comanche County. Despite an almost state-wide fire ban, Tuesday, her office received a call requesting permission to conduct an open burn. Those requests won’t be granted until the winds diminish.