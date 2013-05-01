Saline Co. Grass Fires Under Investigation

The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating a couple of suspected arson fires that damaged grazing pastures in northwest Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that about 230 acres of grass and fencing was burned in fires that centered on an area near Humbarger Road and Brookville Road.

Rural Fire District #3 responded to the blaze around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon. There were no injuries and no structures were lost.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to an area that affects three landowners.

Sheriff Soldan says a grass fire was also set in neighboring Ottawa County yesterday around the same time frame.