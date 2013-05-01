ksal.com

Salina Woman is Lottery Finalist

KSAL Staff - August 25, 2017 11:28 am

Ten Kansas Lottery players have each won the chance to compete for a brand new truck in a live drawing event at the Kansas State Fair September 16. The last two finalists in the Trucks & Bucks promotion are :

  • Kellie Brown of Olathe
  • Marla Humphrey of Salina

They join eight other finalists drawn in two earlier Trucks & Bucks drawings. Finalists drawn previously are:

  • Kerri Cole of Holcomb
  • Jean Nash of Altamont
  • Sheryl Hickel of Claflin
  • Allie Whitt of Norton
  • Niles Ekhoff of Tribune
  • Melissa Wiseman of Columbus
  • Troy Quinn of Larned
  • Vickie Fisher of Hays

Each of the ten finalists will be vying for the grand prize of a truck of their choice:  2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon, or 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. Or, if the winner prefers, he or she can receive a $50,000 cash prize instead of a truck.

The live drawing event in which one lucky finalist will win the grand prize will be held in the grandstand of the Kansas State Fair at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, right before an evening concert featuring Chevelle.  The nine finalists who do not win the grand prize will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes on the prize.

The Trucks & Bucks grand prize is valued at approximately $85,000, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes and all initial fees for the vehicle. If the grand prize winner chooses the $50,000 cash option, he or she will be responsible for taxes on the prize.

The finalists all became eligible for the drawings by entering their non-winning $10 Trucks & Bucks instant scratch tickets through the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program.

