Salina Woman is Lottery Finalist

Ten Kansas Lottery players have each won the chance to compete for a brand new truck in a live drawing event at the Kansas State Fair September 16. The last two finalists in the Trucks & Bucks promotion are :

Kellie Brown of Olathe

Marla Humphrey of Salina

They join eight other finalists drawn in two earlier Trucks & Bucks drawings. Finalists drawn previously are:

Kerri Cole of Holcomb

Jean Nash of Altamont

Sheryl Hickel of Claflin

Allie Whitt of Norton

Niles Ekhoff of Tribune

Melissa Wiseman of Columbus

Troy Quinn of Larned

Vickie Fisher of Hays

Each of the ten finalists will be vying for the grand prize of a truck of their choice: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon, or 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. Or, if the winner prefers, he or she can receive a $50,000 cash prize instead of a truck.

The live drawing event in which one lucky finalist will win the grand prize will be held in the grandstand of the Kansas State Fair at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, right before an evening concert featuring Chevelle. The nine finalists who do not win the grand prize will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes on the prize.

The Trucks & Bucks grand prize is valued at approximately $85,000, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes and all initial fees for the vehicle. If the grand prize winner chooses the $50,000 cash option, he or she will be responsible for taxes on the prize.

The finalists all became eligible for the drawings by entering their non-winning $10 Trucks & Bucks instant scratch tickets through the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program.