Salina Woman is Lottery Finalist
KSAL Staff - August 25, 2017 11:28 am
Ten Kansas Lottery players have each won the chance to compete for a brand new truck in a live drawing event at the Kansas State Fair September 16. The last two finalists in the Trucks & Bucks promotion are :
- Kellie Brown of Olathe
- Marla Humphrey of Salina
They join eight other finalists drawn in two earlier Trucks & Bucks drawings. Finalists drawn previously are:
- Kerri Cole of Holcomb
- Jean Nash of Altamont
- Sheryl Hickel of Claflin
- Allie Whitt of Norton
- Niles Ekhoff of Tribune
- Melissa Wiseman of Columbus
- Troy Quinn of Larned
- Vickie Fisher of Hays
Each of the ten finalists will be vying for the grand prize of a truck of their choice: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon, or 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. Or, if the winner prefers, he or she can receive a $50,000 cash prize instead of a truck.
The live drawing event in which one lucky finalist will win the grand prize will be held in the grandstand of the Kansas State Fair at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, right before an evening concert featuring Chevelle. The nine finalists who do not win the grand prize will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes on the prize.
The Trucks & Bucks grand prize is valued at approximately $85,000, which includes state and federal income withholding taxes and all initial fees for the vehicle. If the grand prize winner chooses the $50,000 cash option, he or she will be responsible for taxes on the prize.
The finalists all became eligible for the drawings by entering their non-winning $10 Trucks & Bucks instant scratch tickets through the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program.