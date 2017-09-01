Salina Vintage Toy Buying Show Planned

G.I. Joe might parachute in. Barbie may show up without Ken. Batman and Spiderman could provide security.

Regardless of the guest list, it will be a blast from the past when “America’s Toy Scout” Joel Magee hosts his Salina Vintage Toy Buying Show Sept. 29 at the Courtyard by Marriott Salina, 3020 Riffel Drive.

Magee will offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier to the hundreds of people who are expected to bring their childhood toys and collectibles to the Salina Vintage Toy Buying Show.

Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 30 years, Magee, who is a leading vintage toy expert in the country, said he can expect to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, as well as Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines. “The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list. You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades,” he added.

The Salina show is Sept. 29 from 9:30-5 p.m. Admission is free. For toy or doll questions or for more information about the show, contact Joel Magee at fxtoys@aol.com.

