Salina United Way Announces Funding Process

The Salina Area United Way has announced the 2018-2019 Community Impact Grant funding process.

According to the agency, they believe that by aligning the resources and services available in our community, and by working collaboratively, we can provide more effective and efficient impact and create real community change. The Salina Area United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

All 501(c)(3) health and human service organizations in the Salina Area service area, which provide programs with measurable impact in one of our three locally determined focus areas, are eligible to apply for United Way funding. The 2018-2019 instructions for the Letter of Intent are available on the website at http://www.unitedwaysalina.org/2018-19GrantCycle or may be obtained by calling 785-827-1312 or emailing info@unitedwaysalina.org.

SAUW has adopted three community goals in the Impact Areas of Health, Education, and Financial Stability:

HEALTH: Increase the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior

EDUCATION: Raise the graduation rate

FINANCIAL STABILITY: Reduce the number of families who are financially unstable

Funds raised by the Salina Area United Way are awarded through competitive grants. Over $450,000 has already been awarded to area collaborative projects for the 2016-2017 cycle to strengthen our community. SAUW hopes that organizations will take advantage of this opportunity to collaborate on innovative ways to serve the community.

The open competitive application process for funding will be for a two-year cycle. No minimum or maximum number of awards has been defined by SAUW.

To be considered for funding, a Letter of Intent must be received in the SUAW office at 210 E Walnut, Suite 100 by the deadline of 5:00 p.m. on June 1, 2017.