Salina to Honor Fallen Officers

A ceremony to honor Salina and Saline County law enforcement officers, and state troopers who have died in the line of duty will be held.

The Congress and President of the United States have designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the Week in which May 15 falls as National Police week.

The City of Salina honors the valor, service, and sacrifice of its peace officers and those of other agencies locally and nationwide. Four Salina officers have given their lives in the line of duty; these heroes and their end of watch dates are as follows:

Officer John Stonebraker – 02/12/1917

Officer Tom Carson – 11/29/1920

Officer Olney E. Eaton – 05/31/1942

Officer Jerry R. Ivey – 06/13/1975

The public is invited to attend the 2017 Law Enforcement Memorial Service on May 17 at 8 a.m. in Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street. The park is named in honor of the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty. Jerry Ivey was killed on June 13th, 1975, during an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect.

In the event there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, located at 2401 S. Ohio in Salina.

Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the ceremony.