Salina Teens Arrested in Herington

A New Year’s Eve joyride lands two teens in juvenile detention with another possible arrest pending.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a series of events on Saturday and Sunday ended with the arrest of two Salina teens in Herington.

Officers arrested 15-year-old Johnathan Hulse and 14-year-old Gavin Miller Sunday afternoon in a truck police allege the two stole in Salina.

According to Captain Forrester the two found the spare keys in the glovebox of a 2016 Ford F350 that was parked in the 1400 block of Perishing and drove off. Police say the two then used a couple of shotguns found in the truck to shoot a vehicle’s hood and grill parked in the 300 block of S. Oakdale and the door of another car parked in the 100 block of W. Hillside.

Hours later Hulse and Miller were found in the pickup in Herington and arrested.

Both are facing charges of felony theft and damage to property. Authorities report the truck had significant body damage as well.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that the investigation is ongoing and another arrest is possible.