Salina Tech Brings Home the Gold

Students from Salina Area Technical College brought home eight medals from the Kansas SkillsUSA contest, held in Wichita and Hutchinson recently, and four students qualified to compete at the national conference in Louisville, Kentucky in June by winning gold in their competitions.

Winning gold medals were:

Noah Hanson, a senior at Smoky Valley High School, in the high school division of the Diesel Equipment contest;

Joseph Ruiz of Salina, in the college division of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning contest;

Cole Sauber of Assaria, in the college division of the CNC Milling contest;

Mark Toeniskoetter of Salina, in the college division of the Technical Drafting contest.

Silver medalists were:

Matthew Holt of Salina, in the college division of the CNC Milling contest;

Toben Johnson, a senior at Southeast of Saline High School, in the high school division of the Diesel Equipment contest;

Adam Noeller, a junior at Smoky Valley High School, in the high school division of the Advertising Design contest.

Winning a bronze medal was:

Dane Bogart of Salina, in the college division of the Technical Drafting contest.

This is the largest number of gold medals Salina Tech students have won in a single year.

SkillsUSA is a nationwide organization serving more than 280,000 high school and college students and professionals who are enrolled in training programs in technical, skilled, and service occupations, including health care.