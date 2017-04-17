Salina Students Back in Spotlight

Tegan Marie and her band sing with students at Salina South Middle School.

Video shot during a recent event at a Salina school is putting its music department back in the spotlight.

Back on March 15th Radio Disney Country Star Tegan Marie made a stop at Salina South Middle School as part of the Give a Note Foundation’s fourth annual “Music In Our Schools – Music Inspires Tour.”

During the event the school was presented with a “big check” from the Give a Note Foundation for $2,500, which was matched by the CMA Foundation for a total of $5,000 in donations. The money will be used by the school’s music department to purchase instruments, among other things.

The school also received an unexpected surprise, a donation of five Taylor Guitars. The school’s music department was also presented an honorary Radio Disney Music Awards “ARDY” Statuette.

Music teacher Matt Gerry and his Advanced Guitar Ensemble won the tour stop by submitting a video of the students performing.

Radio Disney Country shot video during the event, and video of Tegan Marie interacting and singing with students. A compilation of that video went online Tuesday evening.

The CMA Foundation has named Mr. Gerry a 2017 CMA Music Teacher of Excellence. He will attend a celebratory dinner hosted by five-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town Wednesday, April 26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the home of CMA Music Festival’s Nightly Concerts.

Classroom Karaoke with Tegan Marie | Radio Disney Music Awards Tegan Marie took over Salina South Middle School's music classroom to play some #RDMA nominated songs while on the Give a Note Foundation Music In Our Schools Tour!

