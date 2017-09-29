Salina South Blanked by Goddard, 38-0

The Salina South Cougars were shut out for the second consecutive week, and fell 38-0 to Goddard Friday night at Salina Stadium. Goddard entered the game ranked 1st in Class 5A by most state wide publications, and moved to 5-0 on the season.

After a 3-and-out by the Salina South offense, the Cougars defense rose to the challenge and held Goddard to a 28 yard field goal with 6:58 left in the first quarter. After another 3-and-out, Goddard’s Blake Sullivan found Zach True for a 55 yard bomb on 3rd down to give the Lions a 10-0 lead with 2:15 remaining in the first session.

The Cougars controlled the tempo until 1:51 left before halftime, when Sullivan tossed his second touchdown of the night, a 34 yard strike to Owen Beason. After several careless South penalties, including an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the end zone, Sullivan hit Beason for a 4 yard back-shoulder touchdown to make it 24-0 Lions with 0:08 left in the second quarter.

The second half became a slugfest with Sullivan throwing one more score in the third quarter to solidify a Goddard win, making it 31-0 with 8:53 left in the period. A late Goddard touchdown run by Carter Morrow gave the Lions a 38-0 advantage.

South quarterback Casey Lanoue rushed for a career high 219 yards two weeks ago against Haysville-Campus. However, he was held in check for the second straight contest, gaining just 2 yards on 15 carries against the Lions. Tailback Tanner Parrett finished with 24 yards on 18 carries. Fullback Payton Webb ripped off a 42 yard gain in the 4th quarter, and finished with a team high 45 yards on 2 attempts.

Sullivan showed off his all-state arm for the Lions, finishing 14-23, for 210 yards, 4 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Cougars as they travel to Hutchinson next Friday, then at Derby on October 13 before returning home for the Saline County Showdown with Salina Central on October 20.

Next Friday’s game can be heard on Y93.7 with pregame at 6:45pm.

By James Westling