Salina Soccer Partners With Sporting KC

The Salina Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Sporting Club Network in efforts to bring advancement to youth soccer here in our community.

The Sporting Club Network is the parent company of Sporting Kansas City and Swope Park Rangers. This partnership program will give member clubs and organizations exclusive access to opportunities and events tied to the Sporting Club’s professional soccer teams and facilities. The combined membership of the program exceeds over 70,000 members.

Alex Firchau, Community Affairs and Communications Youth Soccer Coordinator for Sporting Kansas City said, “as an organization we are continually striving to support all levels of the game and connect various youth soccer communities across the Midwest to Sporting Kansas City. This partnership will help us do just that in Salina and the surrounding communities.”

For more information regarding this partnership and its benefit to our community please call Chris Cotten at (785) 309-5765 or visit www.sportingkc.com.