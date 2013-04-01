Salina Sears Store to Close

Sears Holdings has announced the closing of multiple K-Mart and Sears stores across the country, including stores in Kansas. Among the stores that are closing are the Sears store located in the Central Mall in Salina, and K-Mart stores in Wichita and Leavenworth.

In a statement the company say “the decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at are a Kmart or Sears stores.”