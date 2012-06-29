Salina School Mourns Loss of Two Educators

Students and staff at a Salina elementary school are in mourning over the sudden loss of two educators. A teacher and a paraprofessional educator from Sunset Elementary School both passed away this week.

Salina USD 305 tells KSAL News that Sunset Elementary School is mourning the loss of second grade teacher Crystal Whaley, and Connie Belshe, a paraprofessional who worked with students at the school.

The two passed away from separate, unrelated medical issues.

The district told KSAL News “our thoughts and our hearts are with both families, and with the Sunset family”.

Grief counselors were available at the school on Thursday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.