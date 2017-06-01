Salina / Saline County Election Field Set

As the Thursday noon deadline to file to run for office approached, another candidate entered the Salina City Commission race and four more entered the Salina USD 305 School Board race.

There are three open seats on the Salina City Commission. On the Salina USD 305 School Board there are three seats with four-year terms open and one seat with a two-year term open.

According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Allen, there are not enough candidates in any of the races to require a primary. The general election will be Tuesday, November 7th.

Candidate Filings:

Salina City Commission (3 positions)

Joe Hay Jr.

Melissa Hodges

Aaron Householter

Frank Hampton

Michael Hoppock

Owen Freiburger

Tracy Wiegert

Salina USD 305 School Board 4 Year Term (3 positions)

Karyn Underwood

Emma Doherty

Jim Fletcher

Mark Bandre’

Ed Geihsler

Gabe Grant

USD 305 School Board 2 Year Unexpired Term (1 position )



Ramona Newsom

Gary Denning

USD 306 School Board (3 positions – Assaria Dist #1 Position #4, Gypsum Dist #2 Position #5, Kipp Dist #3 Position #6)

Lori Blake

Becky Thiel-Cooper

Jill Ade

Steve Bartholomew

USD 307 School Board (3 positions – #4, #5, #6)



Martin Kramer

Michelle Cooper

Jamie Bradley

Shane Schneider

USD 307 School Board At Large 2 Year Unexpired term (1 position – At Large)



Mitch Drees

Assaria City (3 Council Members)



William Mondt III

A.J. Bpyer

Rick Tanner

Brookville City (5 Council Members, Mayor)

Jerry Bogart

Wes Woodson

Shawn Fisher

Chase Barker

David Graf

Brookville Mayor

Ralph Johnson

Gypsum City (2 Council Members, Mayor)



Joe Winship

Gypsum Mayor

Sandy Kruse

John Fritz Sr.

New Cambria City (3 Council Members)



Melissa Fowler

Brenda Henderson

L.E. (Joker) Henderson

Janet Davis

Smolan City (3 Council Members)

