Salina / Saline County Election Field Set
Todd Pittenger - June 1, 2017 2:17 pm
As the Thursday noon deadline to file to run for office approached, another candidate entered the Salina City Commission race and four more entered the Salina USD 305 School Board race.
There are three open seats on the Salina City Commission. On the Salina USD 305 School Board there are three seats with four-year terms open and one seat with a two-year term open.
According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Allen, there are not enough candidates in any of the races to require a primary. The general election will be Tuesday, November 7th.
Candidate Filings:
Salina City Commission (3 positions)
- Joe Hay Jr.
- Melissa Hodges
- Aaron Householter
- Frank Hampton
- Michael Hoppock
- Owen Freiburger
- Tracy Wiegert
Salina USD 305 School Board 4 Year Term (3 positions)
- Karyn Underwood
- Emma Doherty
- Jim Fletcher
- Mark Bandre’
- Ed Geihsler
- Gabe Grant
USD 305 School Board 2 Year Unexpired Term (1 position )
- Ramona Newsom
- Gary Denning
USD 306 School Board (3 positions – Assaria Dist #1 Position #4, Gypsum Dist #2 Position #5, Kipp Dist #3 Position #6)
- Lori Blake
- Becky Thiel-Cooper
- Jill Ade
- Steve Bartholomew
USD 307 School Board (3 positions – #4, #5, #6)
- Martin Kramer
- Michelle Cooper
- Jamie Bradley
- Shane Schneider
USD 307 School Board At Large 2 Year Unexpired term (1 position – At Large)
- Mitch Drees
Assaria City (3 Council Members)
- William Mondt III
- A.J. Bpyer
- Rick Tanner
Brookville City (5 Council Members, Mayor)
- Jerry Bogart
- Wes Woodson
- Shawn Fisher
- Chase Barker
- David Graf
Brookville Mayor
- Ralph Johnson
Gypsum City (2 Council Members, Mayor)
- Joe Winship
Gypsum Mayor
- Sandy Kruse
- John Fritz Sr.
New Cambria City (3 Council Members)
- Melissa Fowler
- Brenda Henderson
- L.E. (Joker) Henderson
- Janet Davis
Smolan City (3 Council Members)
- John Noeller
- Kelly Jester
- Rochelle Albers