Salina / Saline County Election Field Set

Todd Pittenger - June 1, 2017 2:17 pm

As the Thursday noon deadline to file to run for office approached, another candidate entered the Salina City Commission race and four more entered the Salina USD 305 School Board race.

There are three open seats on the Salina City Commission. On the Salina USD 305 School Board there are three seats with four-year terms open and one seat with a two-year term open.

According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Allen, there are not enough candidates in any of the races to require a primary. The general election will be Tuesday, November 7th.

Candidate Filings:

Salina City Commission (3 positions)

  • Joe Hay Jr.
  • Melissa Hodges
  • Aaron Householter
  • Frank Hampton
  • Michael Hoppock
  • Owen Freiburger
  • Tracy Wiegert

Salina USD 305 School Board 4 Year Term (3 positions)

  • Karyn Underwood
  • Emma Doherty
  • Jim Fletcher
  • Mark Bandre’
  • Ed Geihsler
  • Gabe Grant

USD 305 School Board 2 Year Unexpired Term (1 position )

  • Ramona Newsom
  • Gary Denning

 USD 306 School Board (3 positions – Assaria Dist #1 Position #4, Gypsum Dist #2 Position #5, Kipp Dist #3 Position #6)

  • Lori Blake
  • Becky Thiel-Cooper
  • Jill Ade
  • Steve Bartholomew

USD 307 School Board (3 positions – #4, #5, #6)

  • Martin Kramer
  • Michelle Cooper
  • Jamie Bradley
  • Shane Schneider

USD 307 School Board At Large 2 Year Unexpired term (1 position – At Large)

  • Mitch Drees

Assaria City (3 Council Members)

  • William Mondt III
  • A.J. Bpyer
  • Rick Tanner

Brookville City (5 Council Members, Mayor)

  • Jerry Bogart
  • Wes Woodson
  • Shawn Fisher
  • Chase Barker
  • David Graf

Brookville Mayor

  • Ralph Johnson

Gypsum City (2 Council Members, Mayor)

  • Joe Winship

Gypsum Mayor

  • Sandy Kruse
  • John Fritz Sr.

New Cambria City (3 Council Members)

  • Melissa Fowler
  • Brenda Henderson
  • L.E. (Joker) Henderson
  • Janet Davis

Smolan City (3 Council Members)

  • John Noeller
  • Kelly Jester
  • Rochelle Albers

 

 

