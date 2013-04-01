Salina Police Make Arrests in Pursuit, Recover Missing Vehicle

A vehicle that had been reported as stolen earlier this month was recovered yesterday by the Salina Police Department.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:10 P.M. on Tuesday, Salina law enforcement were sent to the 600 block of Montrose to recover a missing vehicle that someone had seen and reported in the area.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop of the maroon 2003 Buick Lesabre at the corner of Montrose and South streets, however, the vehicle took off leading to a pursuit.

The fleeing car first went east of South St. at speeds of up to 50 mph.

The chase continued through the streets of 10th and Prescott, before the car turned on an ally between 10th and 11th streets, then turning west on to Crawford.

In the ally, the officer lost sight of the fleeing vehicle due to kicked up dust and debris.

Although authorities lost the fleeing car, they later spotted it abandoned at the 300 block of Republic.

Officers later located and apprehended two females near 900 S. 11th, who had been spotted by eye-witnesses running from the stolen vehicle.

Peyton Nieman, 24, of Salina and Misty Cunningham, 33, of Salina were booked into the Saline County jail with numerous charges.

Nieman was the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit and has been charged with criminal deprivation of property, felony flee and allude, reckless driving, felony interference with law enforcement, three counts of failure to yield and stop and three counts of failure to signal among other charges.

Cunningham has been charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.