ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 81 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 °F | Lo: 60 °F

Friday

Hi: 87 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Saturday

Hi: 91 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Sunday

Hi: 96 °F 

Lo: 72 °F

Monday

Hi: 97 °F 

Lo: 61 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 80 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
Fe for a cure

Salina Police Log 8-31-17

KSAL Staff - August 31, 2017 12:28 pm

Police are investigating vandalism at at Salina coffee shop. Officers were called to Ad Astra Books and Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe early Thursday morning after someone threw a metal chair through the front window. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

 

 

Police are looking for a stolen trailer that was taken from the parking lot at American AgCredit, 925 W. Magnolia sometime last Sunday between 12:55am and 1:05am. The 7-foot by 12-foot black, metal trailer with a wood deck is valued at $2,500.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 