Salina Police Log 8-31-17

Police are investigating vandalism at at Salina coffee shop. Officers were called to Ad Astra Books and Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe early Thursday morning after someone threw a metal chair through the front window. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Police are looking for a stolen trailer that was taken from the parking lot at American AgCredit, 925 W. Magnolia sometime last Sunday between 12:55am and 1:05am. The 7-foot by 12-foot black, metal trailer with a wood deck is valued at $2,500.