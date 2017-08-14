Salina Police Log 8-14-17

A 1998 Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the lot in front of L & S Scott Inc. located at 511 N. Santa Fe, sometime Saturday morning between 9:55am and 10:30am. Staff told police the keys were left in the Jeep. An officer on patrol spotted the vehicle in the 1300 block of E. North 25-minutes after the Jeep was reported stolen and returned to the business.

Police are investigating the theft of an Acer lap top, 65-inch TV and cell phone from a home in the 200 block of S. 9th sometime between 9am and 10:40am on Sunday. Loss is listed at $1,050.

Police are looking for someone who put an unknown liquid into the gas tank of a 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup that was parked in the 600 block of Johnstown. A mechanic told the owner of the truck that damage to the engine is estimated at $3,000.