Salina Police Log 5-23-17

A Colorado man told officers he was robbed at the Greyhound Bus stop at 125 E. Diamond Drive on Saturday night. James Hester of Edgewater told police a black man with dread locks threatened him and took his wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Victor Jou reported his H&H brand flatbed trailer with a 4-foot gate was stolen from behind his property at 844 E. Crawford. Loss is listed at $1,200.

Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 300 block of E. Prescott on Monday between 3pm and 6pm.

A crossbow, fishing gear, a .222 Savage rifle, Beretta 12-gauge shotgun and Bushnell range finder were stolen. Loss is estimated at $2,030.