Salina Police Log 5-22

Police are investigating the theft of a bag of tools from a pickup bed. Tools worth $5,000 were taken from a truck parked in the 700 block of Comanche sometime between 8am and 8:30am Saturday. Police say the tools are RC brand and were in a large 9800 OGIO gear bag.

Two trailers were stolen from the lot at K-Four Trailer Sales at 1815 N. 9th. Police say sometime between May 3 and May 20, someone cut the locks off the hitches and removed a PJ 20-foot tilt bed trailer and a 20-foot PJ tilt ramp trailer. Total loss is and damage is listed at $10,100.