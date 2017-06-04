Salina Police Log 4-6-17

Salina Police are searching for a possible known suspect after a van was stolen. Police say Marshall Mathews told officers he left the keys on the seat of his 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van in the 100 block of S. 12th on Wednesday. The silver van is valued at $1,700 and has Kansas tag: 428 KEV.

Police say a yellow, 2011 Bronc moped was stolen off a front porch at a home located in the 600 block of Park on Wednesday sometime between 9am and 10am. Loss is listed at $800.

Christine Byrd, 22 of Salina was evaluated for stomach pain by EMS after the vehicle she was driving in the Galaxy Shopping Center on Wednesday was struck from behind. Police say a Dodge Dakota driven by Alberto Munoz, 29 of Salina rear ended Byrd’s 1991 Buick Regal about 4:55pm on Wednesday. Police say she later drove herself to the hospital.