Police are looking for a woman with green, pink and purple hair who cut the security cord on an iPhone 7-plus and ran out of Radio Shack, 1103 W. Crawford on Saturday. Loss and damage is $800.

Police report the theft of a Craftsman 1500 watt generator and Craftsman power washer from a storage unit at Salina Mini-Storage, 2727 Centennial Road. The equipment was owned by St. Francis Community Services. Loss is estimated at $700.