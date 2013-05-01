Salina Police Log 2-21-17

Police are investigating after a camera and a bag full accessories was taken from the KWU student center on Thursday around 5:45pm. Police say a woman from Arlington, Ks was on campus to watch a basketball game and left her bag with a Canon camera unattended. Loss is listed at $4,000.

Officers are looking for 3 black or Hispanic female suspects who allegedly entered Ross Dress Store, 2259 S. 9th on Friday evening around 8pm and walked out with 4 Michael Kors brand purses and left in a vehicle that may be a black, Chevy Malibu. Loss is estimated at $600.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cady Cole after a 1-minute high speed pursuit early Sunday morning. The chase began at about 12:15am in the 200 block of W. Pacific after an officer on patrol tried to make a traffic stop. Police found $1,100 worth of meth in her 1989 Jeep Cherokee after the chase ended in the 200 block of Antrim.