ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 76 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 76 °F | Lo: 45 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Thursday

Hi: 72 °F 

Lo: 34 °F

Friday

Hi: 43 °F 

Lo: 23 °F

Saturday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 30 °F

Sunday

Hi: 56 °F 

Lo: 32 °F

KSN

Salina Police Log 2-21-17

KSAL Staff - February 21, 2017 12:17 pm

A UTV is stolen from a Salina car lot.

Police are investigating after a camera and a bag full accessories was taken from the KWU student center on Thursday around 5:45pm. Police say a woman from Arlington, Ks was on campus to watch a basketball game and left her bag with a Canon camera unattended. Loss is listed at $4,000.

 

Officers are looking for 3 black or Hispanic female suspects who allegedly entered Ross Dress Store, 2259 S. 9th on Friday evening around 8pm and walked out with 4 Michael Kors brand purses and left in a vehicle that may be a black, Chevy Malibu. Loss is estimated at $600.

 

Police arrested 23-year-old Cady Cole after a 1-minute high speed pursuit early Sunday morning. The chase began at about 12:15am in the 200 block of W. Pacific after an officer on patrol tried to make a traffic stop. Police found $1,100 worth of meth in her 1989 Jeep Cherokee after the chase ended in the 200 block of Antrim.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 