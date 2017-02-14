ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 53 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 56 °F | Lo: 28 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Thursday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 40 °F

Friday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Saturday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Sunday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 54 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Salina Police Log 2-14-17

KSAL Staff - February 14, 2017 10:29 am

Salina Police are investigating 2 business burglaries.

Salina Police are investigating 2 business burglaries.

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary. Sometime between 11:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the evening a back door was forced open to gain entry to a home at 600 Rocket. Items taken include jewelry and cash. Total loss and damage is listed at $520.

Police are looking for a thief who stole a 1990 Ford Bronco II. The blue and silver SUV was stolen sometime between 4:30 Monday afternoon and 4:00 in the morning on Monday. The keys were not left in it. Total loss is listed at $2,500.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 