Salina Police Log 2-14-17

Salina Police are investigating 2 business burglaries.

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary. Sometime between 11:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the evening a back door was forced open to gain entry to a home at 600 Rocket. Items taken include jewelry and cash. Total loss and damage is listed at $520.

Police are looking for a thief who stole a 1990 Ford Bronco II. The blue and silver SUV was stolen sometime between 4:30 Monday afternoon and 4:00 in the morning on Monday. The keys were not left in it. Total loss is listed at $2,500.