Salina Police Log 2-13-17

KSAL Staff - February 13, 2017 12:17 pm

Police are investigating a theft by deception case that originated on Craigslist.

Police are investigating a burglary at KFC, 430 S. Broadway after someone stole over $1,000 in cash from a locked +safe inside the store sometime between Thursday evening at 1:50pm and 8am Friday morning. Police have a possible suspect and say there was no forced entry into the restaurant.

 

A red, Ryoki brand moped was stolen off a Salina front porch last week in the 800 block of E. Iron. The owner came home from a trip and contacted police after discovering the $750  bike had been stolen.

 

A 4-foot by 4-foot window at IHOP, 2273 S. 9th was damaged by someone who fired a BB gun at the glass just after 1am on Friday. Damage is estimated at $500.

