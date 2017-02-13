Salina Police Log 2-13-17

Police are investigating a burglary at KFC, 430 S. Broadway after someone stole over $1,000 in cash from a locked +safe inside the store sometime between Thursday evening at 1:50pm and 8am Friday morning. Police have a possible suspect and say there was no forced entry into the restaurant.

A red, Ryoki brand moped was stolen off a Salina front porch last week in the 800 block of E. Iron. The owner came home from a trip and contacted police after discovering the $750 bike had been stolen.

A 4-foot by 4-foot window at IHOP, 2273 S. 9th was damaged by someone who fired a BB gun at the glass just after 1am on Friday. Damage is estimated at $500.