Salina Police Log 1-9-17

An employee at Claire’s Boutique in the Central Mall reported the the theft of her wedding ring. Tatina Ballard told police she placed her wedding ring on a rolling cart on Sunday afternoon around 4:30pm. Minutes later she noticed the $600 ring was gone. Police are now reviewing security video from the mall.

Burglers entered an apartment through an unlocked window in the 1800 block of S. Broadway on Friday between 8pm and 11pm. The owner told police that someone stole a watch, ring and Bicentennial quarter. Loss is listed at $701.

An officer on patrol discovered a truck that had a wheel stolen in a parking lot early Monday morning. The officer contacted the owner of a 2007 Ford F150 after noticing the truck had been jacked up and left on an old tire in the lot at the Holiday Inn Express, 755 W. Diamond. Thieves had apparently removed one tire valued at $300 and left their old tire behind.