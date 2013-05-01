Salina Police Log 1-26-17

An iPhone 7 and iPad Pro were stolen from the Nex-Tech kiosk at the Central Mall on Wednesday sometime between 8am and 8:15pm. Police are searching for video that could help identify a suspect. Loss is listed at $1,500.

A burglar removed a Dell laptop, charger and mouse from a Salina home in the 300 block of E. Claflin on Wednesday sometime between 4pm and 6pm. Police say there was no sign of forced entry. Loss is estimated at $2,435.

Police are looking for a known suspect who borrowed a 2008 Ford F150 and did not return it. The brown truck is owned by Richelle Briant-Shippy of Salina, who loaned the vehicle to a friend, who then let a third party drive the truck that is valued at $2,000. The truck has Kansas plate, 493 HKL.