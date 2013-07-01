Salina Police Log 1-23-17

Thieves broke into a work site construction trailer and stole multiple power tools plus two air compressors that belong to Garcia Masonry of Salina. Police say the trailer was parked in the 2000 block of Brookefield when someone cut the lock off the door sometime between Friday at 5:30pm and 8am Saturday morning.

All but two panes of glass on a 2005 Ford Explorer were shattered or damaged sometime between midnight on Saturday and 7:30am as the vehicle was parked in the 700 block of N. 9th . Police are looking for a possible suspect who reportedly caused $1,500 in damages.