Salina on Tap: Beer Event Planned

We bring the beer, you bring the good time at Salina on Tap! Saturday, September 23rd at Tony’s Pizza Events Center formerly Salina Bicentennial Center, Rocking M Media will proudly host its first ever beer festival! Sample over 60 different beers & microbrews, many from right here in the state of Kansas. Attendees will also enjoy live music, delicious food, and receive a commemorative Salina On Tap item. Details below. All attendees must be 21 years of age.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1st at 10 am through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, are available by phone by calling 888-826-SHOW(7469) or online at bicentennialcenter.com.

GA tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $60.

General Admission tickets include: a tasting glass, a food voucher and unlimited beer tastings.

VIP tickets include: access to the VIP lounge one hour before the show which includes access to special beers not available to GA ticket holders. VIP’s will also receive a t-shirt and a pint glass as well as the perks of GA ticket holders

A portion of proceeds will go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

—

For vendor information contact: Hannah Holt with Rocking M Media. 785-823-1111 or hholt@rockingmmedia.com

For venue information contact: Susan Trafton-Evers, Susan_Trafton-Evers@comcastspectacor.com or 785-826-7200