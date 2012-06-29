Salina on Tap: All Things Craft Beer

A large crowd gathered Saturday afternoon to tantalize their taste buds with craft beers from around the area, and around the country.

Over 1,000 people converged on the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to be a part of Rocking M Media’s first ever beer festival Salina On Tap. According to the venue, it is the largest attended craft beer event it has hosted.

With names like “Hoptical Illusion,” “Fuzzy Knuckle,” “Voodoo Ranger,” and “Tropical Torpedo,” there were over 80 different craft beers and micro-brews available for sampling. Craft beer is a beer made in a traditional or non-mechanized way by a small brewery.

Some of the beer at Salina on Tap was brewed right here in Salina and in Kansas. Some of the beer was brewed in states across the country as well, from as far away as Hawaii.

Though the wide variety of beer was the main attraction, there was also food, live music, and prizes.

A portion of the proceeds from Salina on Tap will go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.