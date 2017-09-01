Salina Officers Graduate From Law Enforcement Training Center

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson with his new officers. L to R: M. Woodruff, T. Wymore, Chief B. Nelson, A. Melby, M. Todd (Salina Police Dept photo)

The Salina Police Department will soon have four new officers out patrolling the street.

Via social media the agency announced that four Salina officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday afternoon. The officers were part of the training academy’s 246th KLETC Basic Training Class.

The Salina Police Department’s Honor Guard posted the colors at the graduation ceremony. Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones was the featured speaker.

The four new officers will now spend a period of time paired with a training officer, before eventually going out on patrol solo in Salina.

